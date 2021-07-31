Bola Ahmed Tinubu latest news: APC Chieftain no dey hospital for di US
"Bola Tinubu no get medical problem wey go need hospitalisation."
Dis na wetin Tunde Rahman, di media aide to Mr Tinubu bin tok afta totori dey for news say di National Leader of di All Progressives Congress (APC) dey hospital for di United States.
For statement, Rahman tok say oga Tinubu dey "hale and hearty".
E follow tok for di statement say "e dey shameful say pipo wey get hand for dis evil no dey taya afta di fact say evri time dey do dis kain fake news, dem go dey wrong.