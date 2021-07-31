Bukola Saraki arrest: EFCC invite former president of di Nigerian senate for questioning

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bukola Saraki/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Former Nigeria Senate president, Bukola Saraki

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tok say former president of di Nigerian senate, Bukola Saraki dey dia domot.

Spokeman of di anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwajuren confam di tori to di BBC but e no give extra details.

EFCC says former president of the Nigerian senate, Bukola Saraki is in their custody. Spokeman to the the anti-graft agency told me that Mr. Saraki was invited by the EFCC. But he didn't tell me the details of why he was invited.

Local tori bin dey report say Mr. Saraki fit dey ansa question ontop allegation of theft plus money laundering.