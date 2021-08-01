BBNaija saturday night party: Liquorose and Saga dance battle plus oda tins wey happen for di housemates 1st party

Wia dis foto come from, Africa Magic

On Saturday, July 31, housemates for di Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' show do dia first Saturday night party.

According to Big Brother di theme for di party be 'Rep your style' and di contestants no carry last for dia fashion style. Evribodi come to slay.

Some interesting bin happen for di dancefloor, like wen Liquorose waka comot for di middle of di party, go cry.

She come dey tell Emmanuel say: "I no sad, I dey happy. I just no fit believe say I enta dis house."

Dancefloor highlights

Dance battles

Di housemates bring beta energy come dance but pipo dey vex say dem no too see watch am. Part of wetin sweet pipo na wen Liquorose wey be dnacer, dey face Saga - so tay e comot cloth.

Even Angel and Sammie follow give us hot hot dance steps.

Wia dis foto come from, Africa Magic

Who be di wild card?

Di housemates still dey suspect demsef as dem dey try find who be di wild cards.

Di mata enta gear two afta Biggie give di Head of House one interesting clue.

As tins be so, if di housemates fit find who be di wild cards, dem go send dem home for di eviction show.

Laycon 'Verified' single remix wit housemates names

Wen DJ N come play last season winner Laycon song 'Verified' for di party, na e add extra ginger to di show. For dis version, Laycon remix di song wit di name of di 'Shine Ya Eye' contestants.