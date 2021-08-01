Abba Kyari: Hushpuppi fraud case make don make IGP recommend suspension of Abba Kyari

Wia dis foto come from, Hushpuppi Wetin we call dis foto, Raymond 'Hushpuppi' Abbas and Abba KyarI

Nigeria Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba don recommend di suspension of Abba Kyari, di 'super cop' wey e dey alleged say e run one or two package wit international fraudster Hushpuppi aka Ramon Abbas.

Dis one dey follow di internal review of di allegations made by di United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of di staff of di police, DCP Abba Kyari.

'"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc don recommend di immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, di Head of di Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from di Service of di Nigeria Police Force, until we finish ongoing internal investigations wey concern am," na so di police spokesman Frank Mba tok on Sunday morning.

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Di Director of Media Relations for di US Department Of Justice, Thom Mrozek wey confam di order of arrest give BBC Pidgin say, dem also don order for di arrest of two oda defendants wey epp Ramon 'Hushpuppi' Abbas for wire fraud operation.

According to US court documents, Hushpuppi allege say e bribe Kyari to arrest one Vincent Chibuzo.

Di DoJ document reveal say dis na afta Vincent try to expose di operation and inform di alleged victim wetin dem dey do to am.

But Abba Kyari deny di allegation say im no collect money from Hushpuppi.

Abba Kyari response

Di allegation against Abba Kyari na based on fact wey Hushpuppi present to court as part of im Affidavit for im wire fraud case.