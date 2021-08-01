Big Brother Naija: Pere and Maria survive eviction as Biggie reveal wildcard to housemates

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

After one week of suspense, Big Brother Naija housemates don finally know di actual wildcards.

For sometime now fans of di show don know say na Pere and Maria be di wildcards but dis bin no dey known to di housemates.

On Sunday, all 22 housemates bin go nominate two pipo wey dem feel say be di housemates.

Di process prove to be waste of time as all of dem fail to actually mention Pere or Maria name except for Whitemoney wey only get Pere name correctly.

Na so so shock bin dey di faces of di housemates wen show host, Ebuka finally reveal di wildcards to di housemates.

For di housemates mind, Liquorose, Jaypaul and Beatrice na dem be di wildcard but dem bin no fit believe wen Ebuka reveal say di actual wildcards na Pere and Maria.

Meaning of wildcard on BBNaija

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Dis week, di Housemates bin get di task to find out who di wildcards be - and if dem guess correctly, these wildcards go dey evicted.

But, if dem fail to fish out di right Wildcards amongst dem, di Wildcards go remain for di game and go compete for di grand prize.

Dat no be all about di twist, since di wildcards no dey evicted, dem go get exclusive power to nominate housemates on Monday.

How housemates bin vote

Ahead of Sunday live show, Biggie bin call all di housemates one by one to nominate who dem feel say be di wildcards.

Di housemates wey don get one week to think about am, bin dey conviced say Beatrice, Liquorose and Jayapaul na one of di wildcards as na dia names bin full dia names.