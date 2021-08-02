Ghana UTAG Strike: Ghana University lecturers demand $2000 basic salary before dem call off indefinite nationwide strike

University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) declare nationwide strike starting today sake of poor conditions of service.

De strike according to UTAG be necessary sake of government fail to restore dema conditions of service wey dem reach agreement on.

Professor Charles Marfo, UTAG National President say all members of UTAG go embark on de indefinite strike until "govment pay for their sins."

UTAG want make govment peg dema conditions of service around $2,084.42.

According to dem, de current arrangement where lecturers basic premium be $997.84 no be good.

How dis go affect students?

UTAG advise lecturers say as part of de indefinite strike, dem for withhold all dema services like teaching, conducting or supervising examinations, marking of exams scripts den other teaching faculty related duties.

Most tertiary institutions for Ghana dey inside fifth week of second semester.

Most academic calendars be between 10 to 12 weeks, so if de strike drag for 5 weeks dis go affect students in terms of coverage of academic syllabus and exams calendar.

UTAG vs Govment

Around March dis year, UTAG embark on strike over unpaid salary arrears which accumulate after govment introduce new pay structure.

De new pay structure dem introduce start dey work around January 2010, where dem migrate most institutions gradually but dem no pay de arrears of lecturers.