How Nigerian medical student shock when e see friend dead bodi for anatomy class

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Enya Egbe Wetin we call dis foto, Di tin shake Enya Egbe sotay im no gree go class sotay im graduate one year afta im classmates

Enya Egbe run comot from im anatomy class afta im see di deadibodi wey dem give am make e use work.

Di 26-year old tok wetin im carri im eyes see seven years ago for University of Calabar, wia im gada with fellow students wen dem give dem three dead bodi.

Di bodi dem bin give am to cut na di one of im friend, Divine wey dem don dey for di past seven years.

E tok say dem dey follow each oda dey go club and say, "Two bullet holes bin dey di right side of im chest."

Oyifo Ana na one of di plenti students wey run follow am outside come find as oga Egbe dey cry.

She say, "Plenti of di cadavers (dead bodi dem) wey we bin dey use for school dey get bullet hole. E dey pain me to think say some of dem no be real criminal."

She say she don even see as police van carri dead bodi go dia medical school as e get mortuary.

Later on, oga Egbe send message give Divine family wey don dey find am tay-tay.

Tori be say dem bin dey go from police station to police station to find am afta police arrest am and im friends wen dem bin go flex.

Di family sha finally reclaim di bodi and dem sack di officers wey kill am.

Egbe findings show di lack of deadi bodi for Nigerian medical students and wetin fit happun for victims of police violence.

Nigeria get law wey dey give "unclaimed bodies" wey dey goment mortuaries to medical schools.

According to one 2001 research for di medical journal Clinical Anatomy, dem say more than 90% of di cadavers wey Nigerian medical schools dey use na "criminals wey dem kill by shooting".

Wetin dis fit mean be say, dis fit include suspects wey security forces shoot kill.

"Nothing don change afta 10 years", na im Emeka Anyanwu wey be of anatomy tok. Im also co-author di 2001 study.

'Ambulance duty'

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Most od is pipo for judicial panel na those wey dey find dia family wey police arrest

Last year, di Nigerian goment bin arrange judicial panels of inquiry for different states to investigate accuse of police brutality.

Plenti of di pipo wey don testify for di panels na pipo wey dem arrest dia family members and till now no bodi don carry eye sight dem.

Di police don tok say most of di missing pipo na armed robbers wey die for shootout and police tok-tok pesin say im no sabi any case wia police carry dead bodi give anatomy labs or mortuaries.

But for one written testimony for di Enugu state judicial panel, 36-year-old trader Cheta Nnamani tok say wen SARS arrest am for four months for 2009, e bin help dem carry dead bodi go di University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) with mortuary attendant.

Dis na wetin dem call "Ambulance duty".

E say dem also threaten am say e fit end like di dead bodi.

E don reach sotay one privately owned mortuary for Owerri, Aladinma Hospital Mortuary stop to dey collect dead bodi from police on top say dem bin no dey give identification for di bodi or tell di family.

Dis go come leave all di maintenance money for di mortuary head till di few years time wey goment go sanction mass burial.

Family wey no know wia dia pesin dey

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Na luck make Divine Family find im bodi to bury

One senior lawyer Fred Onuobia say relatives suppose collect di bodies of legally executed criminals say na if afta some time dem no come claim dem, na im dem go carry dem give teaching hospital.

But di situation dey worse for extrajudicial killings as dem no go tell di family about di deaths or show dem di bodi.

Na only luck bin make Divine family give am proper burial. Di tin shake Enya Egbe sotay im no gree go class sotay im graduate one year afta im classmates. E now dey work for hospital lab for Delta State.

Now, Nigeria association of anatomists dey ginger for change of law wey go make mortuaries to get full history records of di bodis dem dey give schools as well as family consent.