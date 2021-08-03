Wuhan: Chinese city wan test all dia 11 million pipo as coronavirus don land again

3 August 2021, 09:55 WAT New Informate 40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Authorities for di Chinese city of Wuhan say dem go test di ova 11 million pipo wey dey live for dia for Covid-19.

Dis na as di city don record seven cases of local transmission, for di first time in ova one year.

Wuhan become popular as di city wia coronavirus first show face for 2019.

Di announcement for Wuhan dey come as China report 90 new cases of di virus on Tuesday.

But currently, China don dey record dia biggest outbreaks in months, as dem don get 300 new cases in di last ten days.

About 15 provinces for di kontri don dey affected and goment don already roll out mass testing and lockdown restrictions.

Authorities say di spread of di virus fit dey linked to di Delta variant wey dey very contagious and di domestic tourism season.

China don get great success with controlling di spread inside di kontri.

But dis new spread wey dem first find for Nanjing busy airport don dey cause worry.

Authorities for Nanjing worry sotay dem test dia 9.2 million residents three times and impose lockdown for hundreds of thousands of pipo.

But for weekend, e don be like say all eyes don shift enta Zhangjiajie for Hunan provice wey be popular tourist destination.

Many of di new cases don come from dia and tori be dat di travellers from Nanjing bin visit di city recently.

Health officials don dey find about 5,000 pipo wey attend performances for one theatre for Zhangjiajie and then waka go back dia own cities.

Or as China ogbonge sabi pesin for respiratory diseases, Zhong Nanshan put am, "Zhangjiajie don become di new ground zero for China epidemic spread".