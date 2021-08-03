Mustapha Yusuf: Di Blind Music Teacher wey dey use im talent teach odas with disability

Mustapha Yusuf mama bin born am without eyes. E never see wit im eyes before, but despite all dat, Yusuf don manage go through primary and secondary school, go university and become graduate.

After graduation Yusuf no see beta job until one blind pipo school bring am in to dey teach music.

Yusuf tell BBC pidgin how im manage achieve dis and Wetin be im driving force.

Yusuf na just one out of plenti visually impaired and physically challenged young pipo wey dey face challenges of job rejection for Nigeria.