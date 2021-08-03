BBNaija: How Maria serve Pere 'breakfast' inside Big Brother Naija House

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

E be like dem don pour sand-sand for Pere eye for dis "Shine Your Eye" edition of di Big Brother Naija competition.

Di mata start to dey ginger Nigerians afta Pere go wake Maria for middle of night to confess im feeling give am.

Pere tell Maria say e really like am, only for Maria to hit am with double gbas-gbos of "okay I no like you, we fit skip am" and "I fit go sleep now".

Dis na afta fellow housemate Liquorose bin don give am clear sign say make im shoot im shot with Maria oh.

Di mata start afta Maria and Liquorose bin dey tok about relationship conversation for di house.

Maria bin confide in the dancer housemate say she no wan start any relationship for di house wey no go reach anywia.

And afta dat time, dem play Truth or Dare game wey Maria witness Pere and Beatrice dey kiss.

Na so Liquorose come ginger Pere to go ask her out if im like am. And na so Maria shot am down.

Howeva on Tuesday morning while Pere dey tink why im like Maria, Maria tok why she turn am down as she say di kiss between Pere and Beatrice bin make am feel disrespected, dis na as she reveal say di house don know dem as five and six.

Pere and Maria get into di house as wildcards wey mean dem join di house as pipo wey no be real housemates, but di inabilty of di oda housemates to pick dem out as fake, don cement dia legitimacy.

E no too tay as Maria bin dey enta di house wey she announce say her strategy go be to make sure say all di boys for di house fall in love with am.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

And e be like di scope dey work.

Dis na on top say, Pere no go be di only male housemate wey go dey link with di Dubail based wildcard.

Before di nomination for who be wildcard, Whitemoney and Maria bin dey very close and tori be say im no nominate Maria as wildcard even though e bin know because im care about am and want her to remain for di house.