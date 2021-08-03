Chef Emeka dead: 'I believe say na pesin wey know am do dis tin' - Ken Okechukwu

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@chefemeka

Di murder of di Abuja celebrity Chef, Emeka Vincent Eloagu wey unkown pesins kill for him house on Sunday evening for Abuja still dey shock him friends and family members.

Tori be say im wife bin find Emeka Eloagu, wey popularly dey known as Chef Emeka deadibodi for dia house wen she return from church on Sunday.

Di FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf neva give any official statement, but inside sources tok say dem don transfer di mata from Dawaki Police Station, Katampe District wia dem first report di case to di Criminal Investigation Department (CID) homicide Unit for Abuja.

Oga Ken Okechekwu wey say e don sabi Emeka since 2013 and dia friendship come tight since 2017, tell BBC Pidgin say im still dey wonder how pipo take enta di compound on Sunday evening go kill Emeka.

"Nobodi fit enta Emeka house witout passing through di security checks, infact before you enter di compound security go confam who you be from di house owner"

"I believe say na pesin wey dey close to am naim do dis tin" im add.

Local media been report say di man get children, but BBC Pidgin find out say di man no get any pikin bifor him die.

Im friend Ken tell BBC Pidgin say Emeka just marry last year December, 2020 and im no get any pikin.

Okechukwu tok say as im receive di news of Emeka death wit big shock on Monday morning, im rush go e house but im no get access to di house becos of di nature of di case.

"Di last time I see am na two weeks ago wen im come back from Dubai, we discuss about future plans, im just marry last December, e no get any pikin" Ken Okechukwu tok.

According to Ken narration, di wife comeback from church on Sunday evening to see her husband deadibodi.

"Dem rush am to two different hospitals, Sudacrest and National Hospital wia doctor confam am dead on arrival"

Wetin we sabi about Emeka

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@chefemeka

Emeka no dey 35 years as pipo dey tok for social media, Ken tell BBC Pidgin say Emeka celebrate him 35th birthday two years ago wen im launch one of him Cooking Books.

Dem born Emeka for Kaduna State and na dia im grow up, but him come from Abia State.

"Emeka papa don die, him mama dey alive, she dey Eighty somtin years, him wife na chorister, she dey sing for church and na church programme she go dat evening wen dem come kill Emeka"

"Emeka na good person, you go fit come close to Emeka make you feel him kindness"