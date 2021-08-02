BBNaija nomination for eviction today: Yerins, Beatrice, Whitemoney, Yousef and Niyi all dey up for possible eviction on Sunday

2 August 2021, 18:53 WAT New Informate 48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Di 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates of di Big Brother Naija reality show don nominate pipo wey dem want make viewers evict on Sunday.

Beatrice, Yerins, Jaypaul, Niyi and Whitemoney dey up for eviction but Head of house save Jaypaul and replace am with Yousef.

Sake of di decision of di head of house, Boma, housemates wey come dey up for eviction na: Beatrice, Yerins, Yousef, Niyi and Whitemoney.

Di nomination take place on Monday evening afta di Head of house challenge wey Boma win.

Ebuka wey be di host of di show say di wildcards get power to nominate four housemates each for possible eviction.

According to di rules of di show, nominated housemates no dey permitted to campaign or solicit for votes.

How Di wildcards take nominate those for eviction

Maria: Maria wey be wildcard na di first to go inside di diary room for nomination. Afta some delay and confusion she nominate Beatrice, Yerins, Jaypaul and WhiteMoney.

Pere: Second to enta di diary room na Pere wey also wildcard and e nominate Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Whitemoney

Who win head of house and deputy head of house

Wia dis foto come from, Bigbronaija

Boma become di new Head of House for di ongoing 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, wey dem tag 'Shine Ya Eye'.

Im pick Jackie B as e deputy but she no go get any immunity unlike before.

E win di special position afta e defeat oda contestants wey bin also do di HoH challenge.

Di game to determine dis week Head of House bin involve dia usual tossing of dice like dem bin do for week one

Afta every body play, Boma na im get di highest point.