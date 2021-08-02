Tunji Disu: IGP appoint Rapid Response Squad former boss as replacement for Abba Kyari

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Disu

Nigeria Inspector General of Police don appoint DCP Tunji Disu to take over from Abba Kyari, as di new head of police Intelligence Response Team wit immediate effect.

Nigeria Police Commission bin suspend Abba Kyari afta US Department of Justice involve am for fraud case afta Huspuppi allege say im pay bribe to arrest one of im accomplice.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba, approve di appointment on Monday afta police management decide to fill di gap and refocus di IRT unit for beta service delivery.

Who be Tunji Disu

Before im appointment, DCP Disu na former commander of di Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State.

Disu also bin be di Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Im also serve for State CID, Rivers State as di Deputy Head of di Unit. Disu na former Commander of di Nigeria Police Contingent to di African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission for Dafur, Sudan.

Oga Disu get Bachelors degree for English from Lagos State University (LASU) and Masters Degree in Public Administration from di Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

E also attend plenty professional courses both home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training for Botswana, Internet Fraud Training for Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course for Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course for University of Lagos.