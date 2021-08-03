Ese Brume: Profile of Nigerian long jumper wey win Bronze for Tokyo Olympics games

Ese Brume don win Nigeria first medal for Nigeria for di Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.

She win bronze for di women long jump event na Malaika Mihambo of Germany collect gold while Brittney Reese of USA collect silver.

Ese take di bronze medal wit her best jump of 6.97m. while Mihambo jump 7.00m for her final attempt to register her best best jump of di season.

Meanwhile di 2012 Olympic champion Reese wey bin dey lead wit 6.97m bin get one final attempt to reclaim her lead back but di American no fit match Mihambo jump afta she register 6.84m to collect silver.

Tori be say for di 2016 Olympics games for Rio Ese na di only Nigerian athlete to reach di final of her event but den she finish for fifth position.

Who be Ese Brume?

Ese Brume from Delta State, wey dey for south-south of Nigeria.

Dem born her for January 20, 1996. She be 25 years old.

She win her first Olympics medal for Tokyo games wia she collect Bronze medal for Long Jump event.

See some of her accolades for Athletics