Coronavirus: See five states wey don record Delta variant of COVID-19 for Nigeria

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC Wetin we call dis foto, NCDC DG, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu,

Health authorities for Nigeria don confam 32 cases of Delta variant cases of coronavirus for five states across di Kontri.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control oga tok dis one during di Presidential Steering Committee briefing on Monday.

According to Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, dem record 19 of di cases from Akwa Ibom state.

Oga Ihekweazu list Lagos, Cross River, and Oyo states as well as di Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as oda places wia at least dem don confam one case of di Delta variant of COVID-19 for di kontri.

"We dey our third wave of covid19 for Nigeria wit an average test positivity rate of 6%. While di increase in cases across states show say our surveillance system dey working, we don build up our genomic sequencing capacity to detect emerging variants". Oga Ihekweazu tok

Since di outbreak of di disease e don kill millions of pipo globally, health experts dey continue to watch out for certain coronavirus mutations and variants wey don become more contagious and deadly than di original strain.

Among such strains, na di B.1.617.2. (Delta) variant wey don become major source of worry in recent times sake of di increase rate of infections for several countries, including di United States.

Wetin Nigeria tok about di Delta variant?

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire,

Nigeria Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, wey also bin dey present for di briefing, raise alarm about di Delta variant of di virus.

E advise Nigerians against travelling to Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Cross Rivers, Kano, Plateau and di FCT during dis period, except e dey necessary.

Ehanire explain say e dey important to discourage dis kain travels sake of high number of infections within di states wey dem mention.

As at Monday Nigeria record 444 new cases of covid-19 for Nigeria wey bring di kontri total to

174, 759 while 165,037 don recover from di virus and 2160 don die.

Symptoms of Delta variant

Di symptoms of di Delta variant different small from previous variants.

Data from UK scientists tok say di main symptoms of infection wit di delta variant na headaches, sore throat and runny nose.

Dis different from di official informate on Covid-19 symptoms wey di UK National Health Service provide, wey include, fever, continuous cough and loss of smell or taste.

Akwa-Ibom State Goment reactivate emergency operations centre

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong tell BBC Pidgin say di State don also begin contact tracing and also increase testing as dem get up to four testing centres wey dey public health facilities for di State and all of dem dey work.

Im add say di State Goment don also reactivate dia monitoring teams to monitor how pipo dey behave for market, churches, entertainment arenas and oda public spaces.

Di Infomation Commissioner add say dis na time for pipo to strictly obey Covid-19 prevention protocols to check di spread and for Federal Goment to get more vaccines so more pipo go dey vaccinated against Covid-19, dat way Nigeria go quick get herd immunity as e no good say not even 10% of di Nigerian population never get di Covid-19 vaccine.

"We dey push for more sensitization and for pipo to obey di full Covid-19 prevention protocols.

Di Travel advisory say make pipo no travel to States wia dem don record di Delta variant no dey practical as di two major entry points for di country - Lagos and Abuja Federal Goment never close am, so e no dey practical because wen pipo land dia, dem go move to oda places.

So Federal Goment need to push more for vaccines as di vaccine dey provide some degree of protection because even though some pipo wey don take di vaccine fit still get am, e no dey as serious as pipo wey never take di vaccine and some of dem dey asymptomatic. If we get more vaccines, we go quick get herd immunity and even di Delta variant no go hit us as hard as e dey hit us."

Ememobong add say di Goment also suppose look into local solutions as many Federal and State Tertiary institutions get pharmacy departments and research centres and di Goment suppose encourage dem because di answer for dis Covid-19 palava for Nigeria and di black race fit dey for Nigeria, so dem get to also look inwards for beta solutions.

We don start to dey use our Eko-telemedicine to attend to patients- Lagos state Govnor

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwoolu/ Facebook

Lagos state goivnor, Babajide Sanwoolu don tok say di number of Coronavirus related death wey demdon recodfpr di state in di last one week dey worrisome.

"30 pipo don die of covid19 for Lagos since dis third wave start. We dey record at least 6 deaths per day since last week"

Di govnor say Delta variant dey active for di state since di third wave start.

Di positivity rate now dey at 8.9 percent as at August 1. Since do pandemic start, Lagos state don record 64,032 confirmed cases, 56,336 recoveries, 390 deaths.

"We don start to dey use our Eko-telemedicine to attend to patients"

"Only one percent of our population for Lagos don receive di double dose of di covid19 vaccine" he tok.