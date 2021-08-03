Mompha: EFCC deny advice to Hushpuppi 'friend' after Daddy Freeze interview

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/mompha Wetin we call dis foto, Mompha

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for Nigeria don deny say dem advise Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha to maintain low profile afta FBI arrest im friend Hushpuppi on top accuse of $1.1m international fraud conspiracy.

Nigeria anti-corruption police tok dis one afta some report say Mompha claim EFCC advise am to lie low during one interview wey im do with On-Air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze.

Sake of dis EFCC say dia hand and legs no dey for dat claim wey don dey spread for social media.

"Di claim wey no mention di official of di Commission wey supposedly give di advice, na lie and make anybody no believe am." EFCC tok.

Di Commission say dem no dey in di business of "advising suspected internet fraudsters and e dey impossible say dem go give advise to pesin wey still get criminal charge for court."

How Mompha respond to EFCC recent statement

Mompha issue one statement wia e deny say e tok say EFCC tell am to maintain low profile afta FBI arrest Hushpuppi.

"My attention don dey drawn to di false publication on all social media platforms and online news wey dem tag 'Mompha: EFCC tell me to maintain low profile afta hushpuppi arrest' wey don dey viral.

"Dis come as big surprise to me, as I no make such statement or suggest any thing like dat through any means or platform."

"I want to use dis medium to categorically tok say dat statement wey currently dey spread for social media and online na lie and e no get any single truth inside," e tok.

Mompha say e no get any time whatsoever wey EFCC or any member of dia staff tell am to maintain low profile in relation to Hushpuppi arrest.

E say e only make reference to one small incident wey happun last year wey make am delete im pictures and later repost dem and dis only get to do with e personal and private affair.

Mompha say all dis lies wey dey spread against am dey be like calculated attempt to associate am with Hushpuppi incident wey e no know anything about.

"I wish to also state say di charges filed against me by EFCC dey in relation to allegations of operating BDC without license and e no get anything to do with or involve fraud. I no be fraudster or in anyway dey associate with fraudsters," Mompha conclude.

Wetin Make EFCC bin drag Mompha go court

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, EFCC na di office wey dey handle financial corruption matter for Nigeria

Earlier dis year, Nigeria anti-corruption police tok for statement say Mompha and im company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited dey face prosecution from EFCC on 22-count charge alleging various offences like;

Retention of proceeds of unlawful activities to wit; fraud, failure to report transaction di Commission as required by di provision of di Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended),

Negotiating foreign exchange without license, contrary to Section 5 and 29 of di Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act, 2004,

Engaging in foreign exchange transaction oda than through di official foreign exchange market, contrary to provision of Section 11(1) (a) of di National Economic Intelligence Establishment Act to di tune of N32billion.

EFCC say dis Mompha mata dey for court before Justice A. M. Liman of di Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Dem add say di commission don bin call 10 witnesses and close di case. But instead to enta im defence, Mompha come go file no-case submission wey di court overrule and call upon to open im defense.

Things wey Mompha tok for recent interview

Wia dis foto come from, Mompha Instagram

Nigerian on Air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde Aka Daddy Freeze interview Mompha during one of im Instagram live video.

During di interview, Mompha reveal some of di challenges wey e face during period wey FBI arrest Hushpuppi.

"You know say pipo go dey tok nonsense different kind of nonsense like; 'FBI is coming for you', 'you are next' Pipo no know/understand say wen you dey big, you dey big."

"Dis same FBI wey dem dey tok about, one on one Mompha dey with dem one on one October 19 for EFCC office. So you know pipo go tok nonsense."

"Okay, Pipo go accuse you wrongly, what about me wey bring Hushpuppi from Malaysia nkor. Wetin my eyes no see wen dem arrest am?"

Mompha say e receive plenty calls and dragging for social media di day wey FBI arrest Hushpuppi wey pipo dey accuse am say na im make dey carry 'Hush'.

E say because of di pressure from pipo e gatz to remove im picture from im social media page.