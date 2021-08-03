Ese Brume, Blessing Oborodudu and Samuel Takyi win historic first medal for Tokyo 2020 Olympic games

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Africans win medals wella on Day eleven of di Tokyo Olympic games.

Blessing Oborududu win silver for di women's freestyle wrestling as her compatriot Ese Brume claim bronze in di women long jump as dey gbab Nigeria first medals in Tokyo.

Namibia Christine Mboma be di first Namibia woman to ever win Olympic medal just weeks after dem tell am say she no fit compete in 400m wey she like play sake of high levels of testosterone.

Two Egyptian wrestlers go fight for bronze medals on Wednesday after dem loose semi-final bouts on day 11.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo get chance to win their second medals in Tokyo, to go wit di ones dem don win in di men 10,000m, as they qualify for Friday final of di 5,000m.

Liberia American-born Joe Fahnbulleh beat world champion Noah Lyles and set new national record as e reach Wednesday final of di men 200m.

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi be settle for bronze medal as e loose im featherweight semi-final but e win im kontri first Olmypic medal since 1992, di men football team also collect bronze.

Bronze for Ese Brume

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria's Ese Brume during the women's long jump final at the Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria 25 year old Ese Brume win di kontri first athletics medal in Tokyo when she win bronze for di women long jump event.

Her best leap of 6.97m dey just three centimetres behind winner and reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany, but 20cm short of the African record she set in May.

Brume mark dey actually di same as Brittney Reese but di American gbab di silver medal because her second longest jump of 6.95m pass Nigeria Brume next best leap.

Namibia history makers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Athletes Beatrice Maslingi (left) and compatriot Christine Mboma celebrate with Namibian flags after the women's 200m final

Christine Mboma win silver in di women 200m to become di first Namibian woman wey go ever win Olympic medal.

Di 19-year-old also break di world world under-20 record for di third time in Tokyo as she run 21.81s in di final.

Mboma finish behind Jamaica Elaine Thompson-Herah - wey retain her title, complete di sprint double in Tokyo and run di second fastest time in history,

She also become di only second Namibian athlete to ever win Olympic medal after Frankie Fredericks, wey win four silver medals during im career.

Her fellow kontri woman Beatrice Masilingi set new personal best as she finish sixth just behind Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou in fifth.

Di two Namibian athletes drop down from di 400m event wey dem want after World Athletics bodi bin tell dem say their testosterone level pass di limit dem fit allow for female athletes to compete over that distance, unless dem medically lower their testosterone for like six months.

Wrestling

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu celebrates winning her semi-final in the women's freestyle

Nigeria Blessing Oborududu win silver as she lose to USA Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah for di final of di women 68kg freestyle event to gbab her nation first ever Olympic wrestling medal.

Di 32-year-old lose 4-1 on points to di American for di bout.

Boxing

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi in action against USA's Duke Ragan at the Tokyo Olympics

Ghana Samuel Takyi settle for bronze medal for Tokyo as e lose e featherweight semi-final 4-1 on points to di USA Duke Ragan.

Di 20-year-old medal na di first one for Ghana since di men football team win bronze for di 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Ghana other three Olympic medals all come in boxing wit Clement Quartey winning a silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey claim bronzes at di 1964 and 1972 Games .

Takyi medal be di only one for Africa in boxing in Tokyo.

Unstoppable Cheptegei

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (right) and his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo (left) both reached the final of the men's 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics

Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda wey dey right and im kontri man Jacob Kiplimo for left both reach di final of di men 5,000m at di Tokyo Olympics

Joshua Cheptegei jeje enter final of di men 5,000m as im dey reason e second medal for Tokyo games, after e win silver in di me 10,000m on Friday.

Im kontri man Jacob Kiplimo, di bronze medallist from di 10,000m, finish just ahead of Cheptegei as dem both progress finish for top five of di second heat.

Ethiopia Milkesa Mengesha be sixth for di same heat, e gbab place of fastest loser but Lesiba Mashele of South Africa no dey quick enough to advance while Kenya Samwel Masai no even start.

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli win di first heat as e qualify automatically for di final, wit Uganda Oscar Chelimo also progressing in fourth.

Liberian set new national record

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Liberian sprinter Joe Fahnbulleh will race in the men's 200m final

Liberia American-born Joe Fahnbulleh set new national record as e qualify automatically for Wednesday men 200m final.

Di 19-year-old pip USA world champion Noah Lyles on di line for second place for photo finish in their semi-final, di two men given 19.99 seconds.