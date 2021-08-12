Lockdown news today in Nigeria: 'Covid-19 third wave never worst reach to consider lockdown' - Nigeria government

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin ease lockdown for some state for di kontri for May 4, 2020

Wit di sharp increase in di spread of di Delta variant of Covid-19 for Nigeria, authorities for di kontri don come out to tok say dem no dey consider anoda lockdown.

For some days now, Nigeria don dey experience increased cases of Covid-19 infection.

On Wednesday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say di kontri now dey average more than 700 new cases - dia highest Covid-19 cases in six months as states dey struggle to stop di spread of di highly contagious Delta variant.

But Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, tok on Thursday say di number of cases no dey threatening enough yet, for goment to consider lockdown.

Dr Ehanire confidence dey come for time wey Nigeria dey reason to begin second phase of vaccinations as dem don receive about 170,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson Vaccine on Thursday.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin announce lockdown for March, 2020 to help reduce di spread of di virus.

Wetin Nigeria goment dey do to prevent Delta variant spread?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On Monday August 3, di United States officially hand over four million doses of di Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to di Nigeria goment.

Dis donation dey significant as only one percent of Nigeria population don collect di vaccine according to National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Dr Ehanire also tok say di goment don buy nearly 40 million doses of di Johnson and Johnson vaccine through di African Union

Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib tok say di vaccine na for pipo wey dey " hard to reach" areas, like riverine communities wey no get accesses to Primary Health Care centres.