UEA lift travel ban on Nigeria: Wetin e mean

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Though UAE don lift di ban, Nigeria must meet dia travel conditions

Di United Arab Emirates don lift ban on transit flights including from Nigeria and 10 oda kontris.Na di National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) for UAE make di announcement.

Dis dey come about two months afta di gulf nation place travel ban on Nigeria sake of di spread of Covid-19.On June 21, 2021 Dubai main airline Emirates announce suspension of flights to and from Nigeria.

"In line wit goment directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) dey suspended wit effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice," na so di airline tok.

But for di latest development NCEMA use Twitter announce say passengers wey dey travel from kontris wey dem bin don ban go fit begin transit through dia airports from August 5 as long as they present a negative PCR coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

"Dem must also provide approval for final destination", di authority tok wit addition sa UAE departure airports go arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.

Oda kontris wey di lifting of di travel ban affect

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Vietnam, and South Africa.

Afghanistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal na di remaining.

Wetin UAE announcement mean for Nigeria

Though di United Arab Emirates don lift travel ban on top Nigeria and dia official airline don announce plan to resume flights for di kontri, passengers need to meet dia condition.

Dis no be di first time Emirates no gree fly come Nigeria.

Since 4 February, 2021 Emirates Airlines stop to dey airlift Nigerians to Dubai from Abuja and Lagos airports.

Di ban na sake of di refusal by di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 [PTF] to allow di airline conduct rapid test for coronavirus.

According to Emirates, UAE official carrier, "We go publish details of di latest protocols and requirements on our travel requirements page, as soon as these are available."

Passengers from Nigeria to Dubai:

Passengers must don receive a negative test result for a PCR test wey dem take within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens no dey affected.

Passengers gatz show a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs wey Nigerian goment approve.

All passengers must undergo one PCR test wen dem arrive for Dubai airport.