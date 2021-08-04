Jos Crisis: Wetin we know about di attacks for Plateau state

On Monday gunmen attack Riyom and Bassa communities for Plateau state wey dey northern Nigeria and eyewitnesses tell BBC say many pipo die for di attack.According to eyewitnesses, no be only loss of life those communities suffer including dia houses wey di gunmen destroy, burn and also dia spoil dia plants for farm.

Some reports for Nigeria say na up to 43 corpses dem discover after di incident for one village wey dem dey call Irigwe.

Prince Robert Irigwe na chief for Irigwe village and e tell BBC say di reason why di attack worse for dia side na because security pipo no take action on time even after dem report to dem immediately.

Mr Dan Manjang wey be commissioner of information for Plateau state tell BBC say wetin happun dey unfortunate but security issue no be only for goment alone but na everybody business.