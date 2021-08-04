Fix The Country Ghana: Ghanaians hit de streets with protest today, see fotos

50 minutes wey don pass

#FixTheCountry campaigners for Ghana dey storm de streets of Accra today to protest against social, economic den infrastructure challenges in de country.

Dis be de first time de group dey hit de streets after dem start dey mobilize around online hashtag around May dis year.

After legal struggle over de right to protest plus Ghana Police Service, de Police agree to de calls for protest today.

See fotos from de protest

Who be de #FixTheCountry campaigners?

FixTheCountry be group of independent, non-political group of ordinary Ghanaians, middle class den celebrities who dey call for social and economic reform in de country.

Dem emerge on May 4, 2021 after thousands of Ghanaians on social media jump on Twitter hashtag #FixTheCountry to protest poor governance and difficulties with de Ghanaian economy.

Within 24 hours after de hashtag start, de online campaign gain nationwide attention promoting calls for street protests.

Protest leaders announce Sunday May 9, 2020 as day for de street protests but Ghana Police secure injunction against dem.