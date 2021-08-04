Shona Ferguson burial: South African actor buried for private ceremony for Johannesburg

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ferguson_films/ Instagram

Uncle Sho, Mr Sho and Sho Babe.

Dis na di some of di nicknames friends, families and fans get for Aaron, Arthur "Shona" Ferguson, one beloved South African celebrity, wey dem lay to rest for one private ceremony for Johannesburg.

Di actor, producer, and director die on Friday from Covid-19 related complications at di age of 47, family spokesperson bin announce.

For inside statement, di family say di 47-years old movie star no die from heart operation as pipo bin report.

Ferguson wey be husband to producer and actress Connie Ferguson die for Milpark Hospital on Friday afternoon, Ferguson Foundation spokesperson Conrad Mwanza confam to SowetanLIVE.

Im die at di same time wey Johannesburg bin experience one earth tremor.

Wia dis foto come from, ferguson_films/ Instagram

For Shona burial ceremony wey happun on Wednesday, Ferguson brother Dominque say, "Dat no be earthquake, na giant bin dey take im last breath."

Im add am say: "im - Shona - na wetin odas bin dey inspired to become."

Di MC open di funeral service wit words from Shona himself: "If you wan know how rich you be, find out wetin you get wey money no fit buy".

Shona dey known for im rich personal and professional life. E love im family and e love im work.

During di heart-wrenching service, dem remember am for being a devoted family man and friend, especially by im wife, actress Connie Ferguson.

Plenti fans na im dey adore dia love tori.

Wia dis foto come from, connie_ferguson/instagram

Di Ferguson's na power couple for di South Africa media landscape, wey get Ferguson Films.

Dem dey popular for co-producing Rockville, The Gift, The Throne, The Herd, The Queen, The River and The impostor, plus one Netflix series wey dem call Kings of Joburg.

For one recorded message Connie say: "My love, my skat pie, Sho Fede, my Laaitie.

"Neva for one million years I bin think say I go dey dis position wey I dey today, speaking as I dey without your physical presence.

Wia dis foto come from, ferguson_films/ Instagram

"I bin think we go grow old together, dat na wetin I see for us, dat na always bin di dream. I neva anticipate wia we dey today."

Di Ferguson's get one daughter wey dem name Alicia Angel Ferguson.

Durban star and Zululander Mthandeni Mbambo, wey previously work with Ferguson, describe im passing as 'big blow to di entertainment industry'.