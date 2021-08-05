Red list countries: Full list of updated green, amber and red countries for UK - and di travel rules

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

UK goment don announce changes to dia travel rules wey go take effect by 4am on Sunday.

From 8 August, pipo wey dey enter England from France no go quarantine if dem get di two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Dem also announce changes to di green, amber and red lists.

Wetin be di rules for all travellers now?

Di goment lists kontries and territories as red, amber or green - wit different rules for each of di three lists. Also di green watchlist.

All travellers wey dey aged 11 or older need to take a coronavirus test before dey come to England.

Dem go need to book and pay for a COVID-19 test wey dem go take on or before di second day afta they arrive for England. But dem exempt children aged 4 and under from dis requirement.

If di test dey positive dem go need to quarantine. If NHS Test and Trace notify dem den if dem travel to England wit someone wey test positive dem go need to quarantine.

Dem need to complete one passenger locator form.

Pipo wey travel through amber or red list countries in di 10 days prior to arrive in England go need to follow di rules for dat kontri.

COVID-19 tests and quarantine on arrival no dey required for pipo wey dey travel within di UK, Ireland, di Channel Islands and di Isle of Man wey no pass through any oda kontries in di previous 10 days.

Which places dey on di green list now?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Anguilla, Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Barbados, Bermuda, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Grenada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, New Zealand, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Taiwan, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Wetin be di rules of travelling from green list kontries?

Travellers no need to quarantine afta dem arrive for England unless dem test positive for COVID-19.

Which places dey on di amber list now?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria, Ghana and some oda African kontries fall under di amber list

Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Armenia, Aruba, Austria, Azerbaijan, The Bahamas, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, China, Comoros, Congo, Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue, Côte d'Ivoire, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic (Czechia), Denmark, Djibouti, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Gabon, The Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece (including islands), Greenland, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mali, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Nauru, Netherlands, New Caledonia, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, North Macedonia, Norway, The Occupied Palestinian Territories, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal (including the Azores) Madeira is on the green watchlist., Réunion, Romania, Russia, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca), St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten, St Martin and St Barthélemy, St Pierre and Miquelon, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United States (USA), Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Wallis and Futuna, Western Sahara, and Yemen.

Wetin be di rules of travelling from amber list kontries?

Travellers wey dey arrive England wey no dey fully vaccinated must quarantine at home or for di place dem stay for 10 days - unless dem dey fully vaccinated for UK, US, some oda European kontries or under di UK vaccination programme overseas.

Those wey don collect double-jab suppose don collect dia second dose at least 14 whole days before di date dem go enter England.

Those who neva reach 18 years when dem arrive for England and dey live for UK or in for kontri wit a vaccination programme approved by di UK no need to self-isolate either.

Pipo wey take part for a UK-approved vaccine trial also dey exempted from quarantine.

Travellers wey no dey exempted from self-isolating must take a COVID-19 test on dia eighth day afta arrival - in addition to di test on day two.

For those wey gatz quarantine, e fit dey possible possible to shorten di duration if dem pay for a private COVID-19 test on di fifth day through di Test to Release scheme.

If di result from di second and fifth day tests dey negative dem fit end di quarantine early.

Wetin be di current rules for France, wey dey di 'amber-plus' list?

All travellers from France must quarantine and take COVID-19 tests on dia second and eighth day afta dem arrive for England.

Exceptions no dey these rules for those wey dey vaccinated.

France na di only kontri wey dey di amber-plus list.

Wetin be di new rules for travellers from France starting 8 August?

Pipo wey dey enter England from France no go quarantine if dem get both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as e get di same status as any oda amber list kontries.

Which kontries dey on di red list now?

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Wetin be di rules for travelling from red list kontries?

Anybody wey arrives for England from red list kontry gatz stay for hotel to quarantine for ten days and take COVID-19 tests on dia second and eighth day for di kontri.

Di cost go increase for pipo aged 13 and ova from 12 August, di goment tok, "in order to ensure say taxpayers no dey subsidise di costs of staying for these facilities".