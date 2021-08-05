Parents of kidnapped students say Nigeria goment decision to suspend negotiation no sweet for bele

28 minutes wey don pass

Some parents of Nigerian students wey gunmen kidnap from dia school tell BBC say e no sweet dem for bele after dem hear statement from minister of state for education say dem no go negotiate with kidnappers.

Na on Wednesday after di Federal Executive Council meeting Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba tell tori pipo say di reason Nigerian goment decide to suspend negotiating with kidnappers be say e dey give dem power to re-arm themselves thereby adding security wahala to do kontri.

But di minister say federal goment go continue to dey use oda options to helep get di release of all kidnapped students.

Abdulkarim Kontagora wey gunmen kidnap 3 of im children from federal goment college Yauri say di decision dey very bad at a time wey dem wan make goment re-assure dem of trying dia best to bring dia children home.

"Wetin federal goment dey tok make me very angry and sad at di same time because dis na time wey we need dem to helep us get our children and for dem to say dem no negotiate again mean say we dey on our own.

Di father wey one of im children recently escape from kidnappers den say leader of di gunmen bin tok say im na federal goment e wan tok to not Kebbi state goment wey dey host di school.

"Leader of di gunmen tell us say im na federal goment e wan follow tok not Kebbi state goment and for dem to tok dis thing no sweet for bele at all."

Madam Mercy Audu wey get 3 kidnapped children from Bethel high school wey dey Kaduna state also yan say dis decision by federal goment show say na only God dem get now.

"Wetin remain now na for God to helep us fight because since di beginning of dis problem we no just feel say goment dey do enough to helep us."

At di moment hundreds of Nigerian students dey with kidnappers for different parts of di kontri and most times na dia family dey pay ransom for dia release.

Some of di major school kidnappings wey happun for Nigeria

Kankara school

On 11 December 2020 gunmen enter goment science secondary school for Kankara town wey dey Katsina state to kidnap over 300 students.

Kagara school

For 27 February gunmen enter dis secondary school for Niger state wey dem carry nearly 50 students go.

Jangebe school

On 2nd of March gunmen also attack Girls secondary school for Jangebe town wey dey Zamfara state wia dem kidnap hundreds of female students.

Greenfield university

For March 2021 gunmen in di middle of di night attack Greenfield university wey dey Kaduna state wia dem kidnap over 30 students go.

College of forestry

On 15th of March gunmen attack dis college wey no too far from Nigeria Defence Academy for Kaduna wia dem kidnap nearly a 100 students.

Federal government College Yauri