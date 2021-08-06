35 years afta dem meet, woman marry her lover at 50

Love Nwantintin no be small tin ooo.

Business woman Okiemute Okoruwa and her husband tok di tori of how dem bin meet wen dem dey small, and finally marry.

Madama Okoruwa also tell BBC why she bin ginger to marry again at 50 after she born don three pikins.

Di couple tok about all di trolling wey dem bin get afta dia marriage start to dey trend for social media.