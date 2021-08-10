BBNaija Angel and Sammie fight: Wetin cause gbege between di two Big Brother Naija housemates

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Di Sammie and Angel ship bin never too dey clear but e no stop di fight wey hapun on Monday night inside big brother Naija season 6 house between di two on top jealousy mata.

Di whole gbas-gbos start wen dem bin dey play Truth or Dare. For di game, Sammie tok say she bin pick new housemate Kayvee to kiss am and touch am for im private parts.

For conversation with fellow housemate, WhiteMoney e express im displeasure say, "she suppose get class nau".

Howeva e be like Angel get wind of wetin e bin dey tok and come accuse Sammie say im dey slut shame am.

E bin say, "anybodi dey chase you for house, na you dey jump around", among oda tims.

Although dem no stamp or conclude anything, di two housemates bin dey somehow close sotay fans don sail dia ship for dem with the name, "SamGel".

But for Monday gbas-gbos between di two of dem, Angel reveal say she no dey relationship with am because dem no put label on wetin dem dey do.

Dis na afta Sammie even call am say she be im girl. She say because dem no dey any relationship she go fit sleep with anybodi wey she like.

Howeva, WhiteMoney don chook mouth for di conversation say, di reason why Angel kiss KayVee na on top say she bin no wan kiss any of im friends because she bin feel like like say that one for pain am pass.

As at Tuesday, no bodi don hear updates on di mata howeva fans dey speculate say, las-las Sammie go tok sorry on top di mata.

As at now, no ship for di house don sail yet, but pipo dey wey dey somehow close and dey gum bodi like Maria and Pere and Emmanuel and Liquorose.