BBNaija: Nigerian pastor reveal why im block Big brother Naija channel for im television

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Gospel_agochukwu/instagram

One Nigerian pastor known as Gospel Agochukwu tok why im block di channel wey dey show di reality Big brother Naija show for im decoder,

For inside video wey im post for im Instagram page, di pastor of Shekinah Arena International Gospel Ministries say di popular reality TV show dey promote immorality.

'I prefer to watch cartoon', he tok.

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu say anybody wey call imself child of God and e dey watch di show, dey kill im own spirit.

Even though e no give proof, di pastor claim say e "bin watch a video and one of dem bin dey masturbate herself on national TV wit her finger.

"Live TV, dis na wetin some parents leave for dia children to watch and dem go go inside go sleep.

"Na show wey una dey watch and you tink say e no go deal with your spirit being and spirit man? E go kill your prayer life.

"Which Big Brother pass Jesus?" Im ask.

Pastor Gospel still go further ti tok say e no dey against pipo business but e dey concerned about morals for society.

"I no dey against anybody wey dey do dia business but we must handle morality if not in di next five years, wetin dey sacred no go dey sacred again.

"Children no fit misbehave publicly and openly wit boldness." he tok.

Dis no be di first time wey di reality show go face criticism on morality grounds.

However, record don show say na di most watched reality show for di kontri and maybe across Africa.

Dis na di number 6 season of di show since e start. 22 housemtes dey compete for di prize money of N90million as dem go stay for one house for 10 weeks to compete.

Dem don already spend 12 days.

12 Days in the house, wetin don happun so far?

Twelve days don waka for di Big Brother Naija house and as e be, e still dey difficult to tell wia things stand among housemates wey don find themselves for relationship situation or wetin fans dey call 'shipsuation'.

Plenty of gameplay still remain for di Shine Ya Eye season, and - as di Housemate numbers begin to whittle down - e go dey easier to summarise di goings-on for di Big Brother House.

Di relationship situation, for example - or "shipsuation", no too dey clear to describe for now.

Despite di many love triangles wey don form, eviction go still happun dis weekend.