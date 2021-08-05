Hugues Fabrice, Zango, Abel Kipsang and Ghana men 4x100m relay team make Africa proud for Olympics

3 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Africans no slack at all for di Tokyo Olympics as athletes from di continent continue to secure dia place for semi-final, finals and even win medals.

Athletes from Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana and oda kontris for Africa make dia kontri proud as dem break history.

Hugues Fabrice Zango

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hugues Fabrice Zango win Burkina Faso first ever Olympic medal

Hugues Fabrice Zango win Burkina Faso first ever Olympic medal as e claim bronze for di men triple jump on day 13 of di Tokyo Olympics.

Hugues Fabrice Zango admit say e bin get mixed feelings as e win bronze for di men triple jump.

Di 28-year-old leap of 17.47 metres dey 35cm short of im African outdoor record, wey e set earlier dis year, but e dey enough to claim third place just ahead of two-time Olympic silver-medallist Will Claye of USA.

"Na pleasure for me to be di first medallist for my kontri for di Olympics. Na good thing for us," Zango, di indoor world record holder tok afta di final.

"I dey little sad because I no dey able to produce my best performance and dis na wetin make di medal no dey good as I bin want.

"I tink say dis go open di way so for di next Olympics we go get more medals."

Abel Kipsang and Timothy Cheruiyot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenya Abel Kipsang set new Olympic record to reach di final of di men 1500m for Tokyo

Kenya Abel Kipsang set new Olympic record as e win di second semi-final to qualify for Saturday final of di men 1500m.

Di 24-year-old time of 3 minutes 31.56 seconds surpass di mark wey im compatriot Noah Ngeny bin set wen e win gold for Sydney Games for 2000.

For di earlier semi-final Kenya world champion Timothy Cheruiyot finish third and qualify automatically for di final.

Ghana 4x100m relay team

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana 4x100m relay team of Emmanuel Yeboah, Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Safo-Antwi and Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku qualify for di Olympic final

For di heats for di men 4x100m relay Ghana finish ahead of USA and set new national record of 38.08s to qualify for Friday final as one of di fastest losers.

Di Ghanaian quartet dey made up of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku, Emmanuel Kwaku and Joseph Paul Amoah.

However disappointment dey for South Africa (Clarence Munyai, Shaun Maswanganyi, Chedrick van Wyk and Akani Simbine) as dem fail to pass di baton on di very first exchange.

South Africa Wayne Snyman na 20th of di 52 finishers for di men 20km walk as e end up 3 minutes 28 seconds behind Italian winner Massimo Stano.

Handball

Egypt men go need to settle for bronze-medal play-off match on Saturday afta dem lose dia semi-final 27-23 to Rio silver medallists, France.

Di French na di successful handball nation of all time afta dem don win world championships six times and also two-time Olympic champions.