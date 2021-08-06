BBNaija: Pere reveal say im crush for Maria don end for di house

6 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

Big Brother season six housemate, Pere don reveal details about im 'ship' wit fellow female housemate Maria.

"Maria no be my girlfriend, I bin dey attracted to her." Pere tok.

Na during im conversation wit im fellow housemates Beatrice im reveal dis one.

Since di season start na im Pere don make am clear say im dey attracted to Maria for di house.

Even though di two of dem dey spend plenty time togeda for di house. For one of dia conservation dis week wen Pere bin dey try toast Maria she tell am say "okay I no like you, we fit skip am" and "I fit go sleep now".

Di relationship between Maria and Pere na one of di ships wey many fans dey hope say go sail dis season.

But based on im discussion wit Beatrice e look like dis ship fit don sink.

Oda tins wey Pere tell Beatrice

Wia dis foto come from, Pere

Pere explain why im decide to move on from Maria

"I know wetin I want I be grown man I be 36, 36 no beans." Pere tell Beatrice.

Pere and Maria enta di house as wildcards, but as di oda housemates fail to identify dem as di wildcard dem go remain for di house and compete for grand prize of N90 million naira worth of prizes.

Wetin Pere tell Maria?

Meanwhile afta Pere and Beatrice discuss Maria ship finish, Pere and Maria still rub minds for night on dia relationship mata.

Pere tell Maria say I hope you mean wetin you dey tok.

Di tok make Maria laugh, come tell am say e dey funny how im want her to dey sure of wetin she dey tok about herself.

Dis week four housemates dey up for possible eviction. Dem bi Yarins, Niyi, Beatrice and Whitemoney.