Fish with 'human' teeth dem catch for North Carolina US make pipo shock

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Jennette's Pier Wetin we call dis foto, Sheepshead fish get several rows of molars

Dem don catch one fish with human-like teeth for one fishing area wey dey United States.

Jennette's Pier wey be one fishing destination for Nag's Head, North Carolina. share one photo of di fish for Facebook dis week.

Dem identify di fish as a sheepshead fish, wey get plenty rows of teeth for crushing im prey. E be like say di fish get dis name sake of di way e mouth look like dat of sheep.

Na one man, Nathan Martin wey dey regularly visit Jennette's Pier report tok say catch di fish.

Mr Martin tok say e bin dey hope to catch a sheepshead fish wen e come face-to-face with di one wey e "mouth dey full of teeth".

"Na very good fight wen you dey fight on di line, na really good catch, and e taste very good," e tell McClatchy News.

Di post wey dem caption with di hashtag #bigteethbigtimes - cause plenti tok from pipo around.

"Dis na where dentures come from?" one user write.