Hushpuppi film: Mo Abudu EbonyLife collabo wit US producer for movie based on Ramon Abbas - See wetin to know

Reactions don full social media to di tori of one new feem wey Nigerian feem maker, Mo Abudu wan do based on di 'Yahoo-Yahoo' life of Ramon 'Hushpuppi' Abbas.

Hushpuppi na di Nigerian social media influencer wey di US Department of Justice announce for July say, e plead guilty to charge of 'conspiracy to engage in money laundering'.

Afta Mo Abudu di oga of Lagos-based EbonyLife Studios post for social media about plans to produce feem based on Hushpuppi, some pipo ask her why she no torchlight feem based on di EndSARS protests, wey dis pipo feel say dey more relevant.

Odas don criticise madam Abudu we be ogbonge feem and TV producer say she wan do di feem now because e go hard for Hushpuppi to claim royalty ontop di production.

Still, e look like say all don set for di feem ontop how Hushpuppi begin humble life for slums for Lagos, to wen e become wealthy and famous, to how e enter FBI net for Dubai, as 20 years prison sentence dey hang over im head now.

Social media reactions

Oda celebrities congratulate Abudu for di move

5 tins to sabi Mo Abudu 'Hushpuppi' feem

Di feem go dey based on one tori wey Bloomberg publish wey dem title "The Fall Of The Billionaire Gucci Master". Tori be say Mo Abudu collabo wit one American producer Will Packer, to buy di rights to use di tori take do feem.

Will Packer Productions don release some ogbonge feems for Hollywood like "Girls Trip", "Think Like a Man Too", "Think Like a Man" and "Stomp the Yard"

Universal Pictures wey be one of di biggest studios for US na im go produce di "action thriller project", according to Mo Abudu wey also say e go resemble Hollywood feems "Catch Me If You Can" and "Usual Suspects".

Oga of Universal Television, wey be sister company to Universal Pictures, na fellow Nigerian Pearlena Igbokwe. Mo Abudu na also Nigerian.

Di tori wey di feem go dey based on na by American Journalist Evan Ratliff. Ratliff do investigation wit two oda journalists for Lagos and Dubai to produce inside-gist into how Hushpuppi collabo wit pipo to do mago-mago and how im spend di money yanfu-yanfu all over di world.

Abudu for Instagram give reason for why she wan do di feem - like say she don know say pipo go kweshion her ontop am. She say "many lessons dey to learn from good and bad tori dem".