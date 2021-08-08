Nigeria Senate clear 20 new states creation mata

Nigeria Senate say dem no propose to create 20 new states.

Di lawmakers dey try dismiss some kotri pipo don make pipo believe.

E dey come afta local tori pipo report say di lawmakers wan change di 1999 Constitution to add join di 36 states wey dey di kontri.

Now di Senate don comot to say di reports na "big misrepresentation".

For statement wey di tok-tok pesin Senator Ajibola Basiru release, e say:

Di Senate go okay di creation of states if "e dey compliant wit di provisions of section 8 of di 1999 Constitution of di Federal Republic as amended".

Instead, wetin dem wan do, Basiru bin say, na to ask di kontri elections office INEC to torchlight di request wey some pipo bring come.

Di move na to see if e comply wit regulations of di land. Di senator add.

Nigeria start wit three regions when dem gain independence from British colonial rule for 1960.

Dem be Northern, Western, and Eastern regions and e remain like that till 1976.

By 1987 - 27 years later - e don grow to 21 states, plus di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wey dem do for Abuja.

Di latest change na for 1996, wey boost di total to 36 states.

Those in support of new states say e go epp national resources wey some states dey get to divide well-well.

Meanwhile di pipo wey oppose am argue say di kontri dey struggle to administer resources among di 36 states and FCT, so e no make sense to form new ones.

Dem also say e go encourage corruption.

Before dis process begin, many experts don tok say 'na restructuring fit solve di plenti palava wey dey face Nigeria'.

Wia di new proposed states dey?

According to reports wey local tori pipo dey cari, see some of di proposed states and wia dem wan take dem from: