Nnamdi Kanu Ipob sit-at-home order: Make nobody force anybody to comply - Abia state government

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Abia state goment say dem no go stop anybody wey wan comply with di notice from di Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob, for pipo across di south eastern states of Nigeria to sit-at-home on Monday, di 9th of August 2021 in protest against di arrest of dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di statement from di goment wey di Commissioner for information, Abia state John Kalu sign say, "while goment no go force anybody wey wish to sit at home for any reason whatsoever not to do so, citizens get freedom of movement under di extant Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we wish to strongly advice say make nobody also force or enforce any sit at home order from any non state actor as doing so no go serve any known interests of di pipo of di state.

Di statement also go further to ask all law abiding citizens and visitors to go about dia normal businesses without fear of molestation as adequate security don dey provided to ensure dia safety.

Dis statement dey come as Ipob bin issue notice of weekly sit-at-home order wey dem say go start on Monday, 9, August, 2021.

According to dem, dem no go stop to dey sit-at-home every Monday henceforth until dai leader regain im freedom. Dia statement bin also say, "all institutions public and private, transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports and sea ports in Biafra land must shut down every Monday beginning from August 9."

But goment statement say, "compelling our children to stay away from school go only serve di interests of di yet to be properly identified persons who fit no want to see us make progress as a pipo."

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Dis dey come as di trial of di proscribed separatist leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu bin dey adjourned until October 21 2021.

For di resumed hearing for di Federal High Court on di 26, July, di presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako say she no dey go ahead wit di case as di defendant, Nnamdi Kanu no dey physically present for di court.

Di prosecution team bin no give reasons for di absence if di leader of di banned group but afta closed door meeting, she bin adjourn di case.

She also reject di requests by Kanu lawyer to transfer am go di Nigeria correctional centre afta di lawyers express concerns about im safety and lack of access to am.

Kanu dey stand trial for charges wey border on terrorism, treasonable felony, illegal possession of arms, among odas wey di Nigerian goment level against am.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Nnamdi Kanu explanation to im lawyer on how dem arrest am for Kenya

Nigeria Minister of Justice and Attorney-General Abubakar Malami bin tell tori pipo for Abuja, di kontri capital say "Kanu go still answer for di 11 charges wey e bin dey face for court before e try to escape justice.

Oga Malami wey also be Nigeria Minister of Justice add say Kanu dey also face accuse of instigating violence wey result to loss of lives and property. Accuse wey Kanu lawyers don deny.

Controversy don trail di arrest of di Ipob leader from a foreign kontri and im fast detention for di Department of State Services (DSS) facility - im followers say im arrest dey against fundamental rights.