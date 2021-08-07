Resident Doctors Strike: Resume on Monday or chop sack - Ngige

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CHRIS NGIGE/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige

Nigeria goment don threaten to replace resident doctors wey dey on strike if dem refuse to return to work by Monday, 9, August, 2021.

Di Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige wey issue di threat say employer get right to replace employee wey leave im work.

Resident doctors for Nigeria public hospitals start indefinite strike on Monday in protest over delay for payment of salaries and allowances.

Dis na one in di latest times wey di doctors dey go strike sake of poor conditions of service - last year dem go strike three times to demand among oda tins, allowance for treating COVID-19 patients.

Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, president of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) bin say "goment never reach out to us since di union give dem notice of job action."

But Nigeria goment say di doctors no get reason to strike sake of say goment don try to meet dia demands.

“If you go to di International Labour Organisation (ILO) principles at work, e guarantee a worker di right to strike but e get consequences," Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour tok.

Referencing Section 43 of di Labour Act, di Minister say goment fit invoke di section of di law against workers wey dey always insist on protest.

According to Ngige, “Next week, I go escalate di matter because di reconciliation don fail and di law say if reconciliation fail on my own side, I can move it up.

“Dia employer has a right to replace dem. E no matter wetin you wan call am. We fit use Locum doctors or medical officers."

Di strike so far

Di strike by di National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) start on Monday.

Doctors for public health facilities comply wit di strike wey don begin affect healthcare delivery for di kontri.

Some state goments don also react to di strike wey see doctors leave dia work for almost one week now.

“Whereas di NARD get right to go on strike, we expect say such should be restricted to resident doctors wey dey directly under di payroll of di Federal goment, particularly as di Rivers State goment no dey owe salaries or benefits to resident doctors for di state,” Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to Rivers goment warn di doctors.

Edo state Govnor Godwin Obaseki for im side appeal to di doctors to end dia strike.