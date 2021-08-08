Chibok school girl Ruth Pogu return seven years afta Boko Haram kidnap dem

Wia dis foto come from, Borno state goment

One of di Chibok girls wey Boko Haram bin kidnap for 2014 for north east Nigeria, don return home wit two children seven years afta dem kidnap her.

Ruth Pogu return wit two children wey she born during her time for captivity.

Borno State Govnor, Babagana Zulum, say im receive Ruth and one Boko Haram members wey surrender for Maiduguri, Borno state.

For April 2014, Boko Haram insurgents kidnap over 200 schoolgirls Government Secondary School in Chibok.

Dat incident attract global attention and put Nigeria among kontris wey dey battle serious insecurity.

But seven years afta, Ruth along with one man wey she say she marry during her captivity, surrendered dem selves to di Nigerian military on July 28, 2021 for Bama.

Isa Gusau, tok-tok pesin for Govnor Zulum say di governor receive di Chibok girl for Government House in di presence of her parents wey dey very happy.

"I dey extremely excited both as Borno's Governor and father of all sons and daughters of di state, and also as a father to daughters. I know di feeling of families of those wey still dey under captivity but we have to remain hopeful especially wit today development," di govnor tok.

Kidnap of Chibok school girls

Di incident for April 2014 wen Boko Haram insurgents kidnap over 200 schoolgirls Government Secondary School for Chibok, Borno state.

Di girls wey come from neighbouring communities bin dey school during di period of exams wen di gunmen arrive di town late for night wit heavy gunfire and raid di hostels.

Originally, na 276 wey dem kidnap wey spark one of di biggest global social media campaigns wit di use of hashtag #BringBackOurGirls.

One of di girls wey bin escape tell BBC Hausa say di militant tell dem say "Una dey go school to go do prostitution. Boko [Western education] dey haram [forbidden] so wetin una dey go do for school?"

Some of dem manage to escape shortly afta di kidnap while di captors free 100 more girls in exchange for Boko Haram militants afta negotiations by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Di kidnap happen under former President Goodluck Jonathan and by 2015 wey President Muhammadu Buhari take over im say "goment go spare no effort to see sey all oda Nigerians wey dem don kidnap go safely regain dia freedom".