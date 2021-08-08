BBNaija update: Liquorose cry, Maria tackle Pere, Angel and Yousef plus oda drama wey happun afta Saturday night party

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Di Saturday night party na one of di main part of di Big Brother Naija [BBNaija] show wey Housemates and audiences dey always look forward to.

Di second Saturday night party for di 'Shine Ya Eye' 2021 edition see how most of di Housemates high from plenty alcohol.

Saskay, Cross, Liquorose, Angel, JayPaul, Maria, Beatrice, Boma and Princess no fit hide dia highness.

Liquorose breakdown in tears afta di party as fellow Housemates Tega and Jackie B try to console her inside toilet wia she dey cry.

"I just dey emotional because I miss my dad. I go make you proud daddy, I promise you. Don't worry I'm fine. Na just say I dey in my feelings tonight," Liquorose tell di housemates.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, Maria and Angel for di party

Maria tackle Pere

29 year old Maria and Pere na two housemates wey audiences dey monitor dia attitude toward dem sef for di House as dem dey look say something fit develop between dem.

Earlier dis week, na gbas gbos between di two wen Maria "serve" Pere breakfast wia she tell am say she no like di ex-US Marine.

But di gbas gbos continue afta di Saturday night party wen Pere tell Maria say im no want anything wit her inside Big Brother house.

Dis na afta Maria confront am about im attitude for di party and why Pere ignore her afta di party.

"Why you dey give me a attitude, you want make we make out for national TV or to tell you say I Love You on a national TV? What do you want from me? Not even friendship?" Maria ask Pere wey say im no want anything.

Oda tins wey happen for di night

Afta di Saturday might party, one of di housemates Princess say she for no like sleep alone.

"I no go get cute guys for dis house make I come dey sleep alone," Princess play-play tok her mind.

From di beginning of di party, till e end, Saga hold tight to Nini - even as di party close we see di housemates wey be like say dem wan start relationship for di Big Brother house dey get along well.

Also, e remain small make Boma no sleep for im Head of House room. Na Peace di head of house e hold tight and dey wit afta di Saturday night party before Jackie B carry am go di HoH room to sleep.