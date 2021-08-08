Captain Hosa Okunbo dead: How Idahosa Wells Okunbo, Nigeria business magnate die

Captain Hosa Okunbo dies at age 63.

Captain Hosa Okunbo, wey be Nigeria business magnate don die, reports tok.

Idahosa Wells Okunbo die for London on Saturday midnight, according to di reports.

Di 63 year old Edo State born billionaire bin travel go United Kingdom last year for treatment of cancer.

Nigeria local media na im dey report di tori of im death on Sunday 8 August, 2021.

Who be Captain Hosa Okunbo?

Captain Okunbo, na trained commercial pilot, wey get chains of businesses from agro-allied, petroleum, telecommunications, power, real estate, banking industries plus odas.

At age 21 Idahosa Wells Okunbo become a pilot and tori be say at 30 he don logged in 7,500 hours of flying time as a commercial jet plane pilot.

Many years later, Okunbo enta into agriculture where im company, Well Farm Limited, don invest millions of dollars in green house farming and agro-allied business for Edo.

Before tori of im death break, Idahosa Wells Okunbo don get over fifty sea vessels, both for security and crude oil movements.

Captain Hosa Okunbo companies; Ocean Marine Ltd and OMS Tankers Ltd bail out NNPC from dia challenge wen e gatz move crude in marine vessels to di refineries.

E supply Warri and Port Harcourt refineries crude oil via sea wen jaguda pipo bin dey break alias vandalized oil pipelines were massively.

Im company, OMS Tankers Ltd, don dey support raising di level of oil production in Nigeria.