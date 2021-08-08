Big Brother Naija housemates eviction: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice chop eviction, Michael, Kayvee, Jumoke JMK, Queen get in

Yerins na first to chop eviction for Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday.

Also, Niyi chop eviction from di TV reality show on 8 August, 2021.

E no end dia, Beatrice also suffer eviction from season 6.

But first Michael na di new housemate wey go join di BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes house.

No be only Michael, Biggie reveal more new housemates inside wetin be like new twist.

Kayvee, Jumoke [JMK] and Queen na some of di newest housemates.

Michael - BBNaija new housemate

Preacher of love, but entertainer of drama Michael no like pretentious pipo.

And e insist say you no go catch am fighting over girls, food, and chores inside di Big Brother Naija House.

Yerins

Im be medical doctor wey say "e like to eat even though e no dey show for im body".

E describe imsef as 'polymath' wey get undying love for many creative things.

Niyi

Dis former basketballer come from Oyo State and e don marry wit one pikin.

Im also be businessman wey dey run fantasy game platform and event business for Cape Town, South Africa.

Niyi dey 6'6'' in heigth and likely go be di tallest housemate on dis season edition of di show.

Beatrice

Beatrice na fashion model wey come Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She also get clothing brand and afta di show she dey plan to improve on am and build a modelling agency

She love to dance and she say she dey come di house wit lots of entertainment.