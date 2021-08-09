Big Brother Naija 2021 housemates nomination for eviction: BBNaija Arin, Emmanuel, NiNIN, Princess, Sakay, Tega dey up for eviction

Five housemates from di 'Shine Ya Eye' Big Brother Naija reality TV show don dey up for possible eviction dis Sunday.

Di housemate wey dey qualify to nominate pipo bin nominate Arin, Emmanuel, NiNIN, Princess, Saga, Tega to leave di house.

But di new Head of House, Pere save Saga and replace am with Sakay.

Dis one mean say now dis five go join pipo wey dey up for possible eviction on Sunday.

Nomination for di Sunday eviction take place today evening afta di Head of house challenge wey Pere win.

Di head of house plus di new housemates wey be; Michael, Kayvee, Jumoke and Queen dey immune from di nomination.

How di Nomination be?

Big Brother call di housemates one by one inside di diary room for dem to call di two names of pesin wey dem want to see say dey up for eviction.

Boma: Boma nominate Saskay and Princess

Cross: Cross nominate Princess and Tega

Saga: Saga nominate Princess and Tega

WhiteMoney: WhiteMone nominate Arin and Jaypaul

Ninin: Nini nominate Princess and Emmanuel

Jacky B: Jacky B nominate Saga and Nini

Sammie: Sammie nominate Tega and Princess

JayPaul: JayPaul nominate Maria and Peace

Liquorose: Liquorose nominate Saga and Arin

Arin: Arin nominate Emmanuel and Tega

Yousef: Yousef nominate Boma and Arin

Princess: Princess nominate Saga and Arin

Peace: Peace nominate Tega and Princess

Emmanuel: Emmanuel nominate Arin and Angel

Tega: Tega nominate Nini and Arin

Angel: Angel nominate Princess and Emmanuel

Maria: Maria nominate Arin and Angel

Meanwhile, former housemate like Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi don comot from di house last Sunday.

Dis na as dem get di lowest votes out of di five pipo wey bin dey up for eviction.