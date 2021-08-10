Harsh condition of primary school wia pikins dey learn for Rivers State Nigeria

10 August 2021, 20:30 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Nkem/Nigeria Info FM PH

Dis na school for oil rich Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

Na Community Primary School, inside one area wia oil and gas boku be dis.

Di foto you dey look so na classroom wia primary school pikins alias pupils dey learn.

For dis 21st year of di 21st century, some schools still dey lack desk, chairs and descent learning space for Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Community Primary School in Rivers State: Damaged

One of such school na Community Primary School, Amaku Igbodo for Etche Rivers State, Nigeria Info FM Port Harcourt dey report.

Dis dey happun two years after di Rivers State Government declared free primary and secondary education.

Broken pieces of four inches block wey dem use to stand di buildings na im pupils. convert to desks and chairs, according to di tori.

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Nkem/Nigeria Info FM PH

Di pikins put blocks ontop each other to form a table, sit on di floor and place dia books on di blocks to write.

Nigeria Info 92.3 FM reporter wey visit di school say di children also learn under very harsh conditions.

Dis na due to leaking roof and absence of windows and doors, according to di report.

Residents of di area express sadness at River State government and nd Universal Basic Education board failure to renovate dis school.

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Nkem/Nigeria Info FM PH

Di school need good standard structure for learning classrooms plus put desks and chairs for di pupils.

Dem also tok say dem don write letters written to the state government has gone unanswered.