Ipob sit-at-home order to protest Nnamdi Kanu arrest - See updates and reactions

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Shops, business and filling stations for Aba, Abia state, south east Nigeria dey on a lock-down on Monday, 9, August 2021 afta di order from di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for pipo across di south east of Nigeria to 'sit-at-home' in protest against di arrest of dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Ipob, di sit-at-home order wey suppose start today 9th August 2021 na sometin wey dem go continue every Monday till dem release dia leader.

Statement from di group say, "all institutions public and private, transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports and sea ports in Biafra land must shut down every Monday beginning from August 9."

Dis order don cause reactions from some state goments for di Eastern states as dem direct dia residents to ignore any sit at home order and go about dia daily business today.

State govnors reactions

Ebonyi state govnor, David Nweze Umahi, say Monday, August 9, 2021 na working day, just like every other working day for di state. Markets, banks, schools, businesses, go operate normally.

For inside statement wey di Special Assistant to di Governor on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze sign, e say e no dey right to pause di economic activities of di state sake of sit at home order.

Di govnor "wish to inform di general public say on Monday, August 9, 2021, na working day, just like every other working day for di state. Markets, banks, schools, etc. go operate normally."

Anambra State goment don also direct all workers for di State say dem must attend to their duties today as failure to do so go result in severe sanctions wey include loss of Salary for di month of August.

Abia state goment say make di group no force anybody to comply with dia order.

Di statement from di goment wey di Commissioner for information, Abia state John Kalu sign say, "while goment no go force anybody wey wish to sit at home for any reason whatsoever not to do so, citizens get freedom of movement under di extant constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, we wish to strongly advice say make nobody also force or enforce any sit at home order from any non-state actor as doing so no go serve any known interests of di pipo of di state.

Di Commissioner of Police for di Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro say make residents ignore any stay at home orders from pipo e describe as "illegitimate persons and entities wey dey parade di airwaves with innocuous fallacies and fantasies".

E advise make Imo pipo come out today and go about dia lawful businesses.Di trial of di proscribed separatist leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu don dey adjourned until October 21 2021.

For di resumed hearing for di Federal High Court on di 26, July, di presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako say she no dey go ahead wit di case as di defendant, Nnamdi Kanu no dey physically present for di court.

Di prosecution team bin no give reasons for di absence if di leader of di banned group but afta closed door meeting, she bin adjourn di case.

She also reject di requests by Kanu lawyer to transfer am go di Nigeria correctional centre afta di lawyers express concerns about im safety and lack of access to am.