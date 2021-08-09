EFCC Nigeria news: Lekki big boys lose properties, cash to Federal Goment for fraud

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

EFCC, Nigeria corruption police don make two fraudsters lose properties and cash to Nigerian goment.

Two Nigerians lost dia properties wey dey Lekki area of Lagos.

Dem also forfeit plenti cash to Federal Goment afta Court give final judgement on dia case.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] bin arrest Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru for fraud.

EFCC drag dem go court and successfully get court judgement against dem.

Di anti corruption police say di fraudsters give up di assets as dem no fit give satisfactory explanation.

Dem fail to explain di funds and properties linked to dem, EFCC add.

Dem confess to involvement in cybercrime.

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

"Bakare, wey be 27 years old indigene of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State claim say im forte na Business Email Compromise.

According to di anti-graft agency, "Bakare don bin hack into different companies outside di shores of Nigeria." EFCC tok.

Di authorities add say; "Di scammers don bin dey successful for dia corrupt trade, wey bring dem di sum of $1million USD from victims.

Dis include three foreign airlines through Business Email Compromise fraud.

"Dey laundered di proceeds of crime take buy properties including real estate and luxury vehicles."

EFCC bin drag di two before Justice O. A Taiwo of di Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

Dem accuse dem of five-count amended charge wey dey about conspiracy and retaining stolen property.

And dis offence dey contrary to sections 411 and 328 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State.

During di delivering of di judgment, Justice Taiwo say:

Di action of di defendants na im dey "responsible for giving Nigeria a bad image all over di world.

And dey make odas dey look average Nigerian as untrustworthy and fraudulent".

She convict and sentenced Bakare, to three years imprisonment on counts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, with di option of fine of N3m (Three Million Naira).

Then also convict and sentenced Sikiru, to three years imprisonment on counts 1 and 5 with option of fine of N1 million (One Million Naira).

Assets wey Bakare and Sikiru lose to FG

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Di assets wey Lekki big boiz don forfeit to Federal goment include;

Di sums of N196, 741, 216.82 and N7, 054, 852.01 wey dey bank accounts.

Two vehicles, one Mercedes Benz E500 and one Toyota Hilux 2020 .

Five bedroom duplex wey dey Ibrahim Eleto Street, Osopa London, Lekki, Lagos,

Four bedroom semi-detached duplex wey dey Ologolo , Jakande, Lekki, Lagos.

Anoda four bedroom semi-detached duplex for Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos.