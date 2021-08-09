BBNaija Head of House today: Pere don become di new HoH afta Boma

9 August 2021, 18:52 WAT New Informate 44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Pere don become di newest Head of House for Big Brother Naija'Shine Ya Eye' TV reality show.

Pere win di special position afta e defeat oda contestants wey bin also do di Head of House challenge.

Afta every body play, na im get di highest point.

As Head of House, Pere go dey immune from eviction and go also get access to di HoH bedroom togeda wit im deputy.

Di game to determine dis week Head of House bin involve di usual game of dice just like as e dey for previous week.

Those wey no dey qualify to participate for dis week challenge na di new Housemates and outgoing HoH, Boma.