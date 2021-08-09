Usifo Ataga murder: Court remand Chidinma Ojwuku sake of allege say she kill Super TV oga

9 minutes wey don pass

Chidinnma Ojukwu bin no fit plead or speak to her case as di hearing today na to remand her and co-defendant Quadri Adedapo, for thirty days in di first instance.

Police bin discover Oga Usifo dead body inside one short let apartment for june for Lekki Lagos and Chidinma bin confess to press for inside one video say she shook di man wit knife but tori change again as another video wey enter internet show as Chidinma dey tok say no be am kill Oga Usifo say she sef discover di dead bodi after she come back from where she go buy tins wey di two of dem need for di apartment wey dem bok for weekend.