Usifo Ataga murder: Court remand Chidinma Ojwuku sake of allege say she kill Super TV oga
Chidinnma Ojukwu bin no fit plead or speak to her case as di hearing today na to remand her and co-defendant Quadri Adedapo, for thirty days in di first instance.
Her lawyer no oppose di remand on top say e bin dey expect am. Di prosecution say di reason for di remand na so dem go fit assign di case.
Police bin discover Oga Usifo dead body inside one short let apartment for june for Lekki Lagos and Chidinma bin confess to press for inside one video say she shook di man wit knife but tori change again as another video wey enter internet show as Chidinma dey tok say no be am kill Oga Usifo say she sef discover di dead bodi after she come back from where she go buy tins wey di two of dem need for di apartment wey dem bok for weekend.
Di judge bin adjourn di matter till September 5.