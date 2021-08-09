Sunday Igboho 12 aides: Omoyele Sowore allege plot to detain dem for long

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC / Sunday Igboho

Di 12 aides of Sunday Igboho go dey free on bail latest on Tuesday, according to close sources.

Nigeria secret police (DSS) bin charge dem to court last month.

On 4 August, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of di Federal High Court, Abuja bin rule say di aides of di Yoruba-Nation activist fit receive bail, wit conditions.

But five days later on Monday, some local tori pipo report say di DSS file remand application for di same court.

Di move na to cancel di bail wey di court bin grant all 12 associates of Sunday Igboho, according to di report.

"We no dey aware of dat development. Di only development I sabi na say court grant dem bail.

And we dey plan to get dem out today or tomorrow," Maxwell Adeleye, di toktok pesin to Prof. Akintoye bin tell di BBC.

Professor Banji Akintoye na di leader of di umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua [IOO].

IOO wey dey give legal support to Igboho.

Igboho wey im real name na Sunday Adeyemo, currently dey detention for Benin Republic.

Im dey face court mata dia wey di Nigerian goment carri come against am.

Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, also post court documents.

For di post im claim say lawyers to DSS bin use file di application on 9 August.

Di BBC no fit independently confam dis court documents.