Feminism: Meaning Bishop Oyedepo give to feminist women

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BISHOP DAVID OYEDEPO Wetin we call dis foto, Bishop Oyedepo na very popular pastor for Nigeria

Bishop David Oyedepo don cut warning give women wey dey practice feminism.

Di general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide wey dey popular as Winners Chapel say na feminism dey lead to frustration and devastation.

''Wen di bible say submit yourself to your husband, dem say dat one no be today, we dey too smart for dat, male and female no difference.''

Oyedepo say say women of today no dey follow wetin di bible tok again.

Di popular Nigerian Pentecostal pastor tok dis one inside one of im sermon wen e dey follow im congregation tok about Obedience.

Giving meaning to feminism, di pastor say dat kind women wey no dey hear go think say dem too smart pass make God dey lead dem.

''If dem tell dem say dis na di way, dem go say come make i educate you God, you no go school na, abi you go?''

Bishop Oyedepo say ''right now, e get one feminine revolution, and den you get into feminine frustration and destiny devastation.''

You sabi sometin, no book on earth fit overtake di bible in currency, na im be eternal truth, di 66 year-old preacher tok.

While di earth remains, di truth of scriptures go remain in force, you either choose to follow di truth or go away.

''For we no fit do nothing against di truth, no matter wetin civilisation we dey talk about, we only do for di truth all di time.''

E add say '' if feminine revolution na your mission, no attempt to marry, because e no go work''

Meaning Feminism

According to Oxford dictionary, Feminism mean campaign alias advocacy of women's rights on di ground of di equality of di sexes.