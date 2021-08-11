Cholera outbreak in Nigeria: 'Me, my wife and son catch di disease' - Survivors for FCT narrate dia experience with di disease

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Sauka get only two provate hospitals

"My bodi come dey weak, I come dey shit dey vomit, as I reach hospital naim dem give me drip, na rice I eat last bifor di sickness come."

Dis na wetin Mrs Wadao Bala one of di many cholera patients wey dey on admission for hospital for Sauka, for di Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin. She bin come from neighbouring Gosa community to access healthcare for Sauka.

"Na rain water I dey drink, na Well water I dey use cook, I hear say Cholera dey catch pipo but e bin neva reach my side." She tok.

Dis na just one case in di over 30,000 di kontri centre for disease control, NCDC report say dem don record for 2021.

Between di 1st of January and 1st of August 2021, NCDC say dem don record 31,425 suspected cases of cholera, 311

confirmed cases and 816 deaths from 22 states and FCT.

Di affected states be Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi,

Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno and FCT.

How e be for FCT

Wetin we call dis foto, Di canal some Sauka pipo dey fetch water from, dem say e dey full wen rain fall

Out of di six Area Councils wey be Bwari, Kuje, Kwali, Abaji, Gwagwalada na Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) be di worst hit, especially di communities wey dey di suburb.

BBC Pidgin go FCT - Sauka, one of di suburb communities wey dey opposite Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office along Airport Road, to get a true picture of wetin dey happun.

Di suburb no get drainage system, no proper place wey dem dey troway dustbin and dem still dey do open defecation for di area.

Mrs Bala husband Mr. Dauda Bala tok say im and im boy don catch cholera before im wife own start, but dia own no too serious as dem treat dem for Gosa Primary Health Care Centre.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sauka pipo lament sa of di six borehole wey goment dig for dem na only one dey work

Im narrate to BBC Pidgin say dem come di private hospital for Sauka becos dem neva hear bad news from pipo wey di doctor dey treat.

"Di doctor dey try, pipo wey dem dey admit for here no bad record (death record) only one of my community woman wey die for here, na wetin cari us come"

'Over 100 Cholera patients in four weeks'

Dr. Divine Timothy, wey get di Divine Wealth Ultimate Clinic for Airport Road, Sauka - Abuja narrate say im don treat over 100 cholera patients in di last four weeks wit only one death for Im hospital.

Im para say since ending of June wen im record 30 cases naim im raise alarm, dey write to AMAC make dem send drip and oda supplies to helep patients, but no response till now.

"See di messages I send dem for my phone, for medical supplies to take treat dis pipo at least to helep dem, as many of dem no get money to even buy packets of drip wey be one of di major tins Cholera patients need"

"Dem say I be private hospital, but na lives we want use am save." Im tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Mr. Yusuf Magaji, di Aguma Sauka (Chief / leader of Sauka)

Yusuf Magaji wey be di leader(Chief) of di community tell BBC Pidgin say nearly two million pipo naim dey stay for di Community and dem no get any goment hospital and dia source of water na private boreholes.

"As dis community big reach na only two private hospitals we get, no goment hospital, no primary health care centre, if no be dis two private doctors wey dey helep us, we for don die finish, we no get Police Station, Secondary School and beta market, make goment helep us"

Some pipo wey dey live for di community tell BBC Pidgin say out of di six goment boreholes wey dey Sauka only one dey work.

Pipo wey get small money dey buy water for borehole but di pipo wey no fit afford am dey fetch water from one canal wey pass through di community. Dem add say if rain fall di canal dey full, so na dia source of water be dat.

Wetin goment tok

Wia dis foto come from, ALEXIS HUGUET Wetin we call dis foto, Cholera don kill more than 800 pipo for Nigeria

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) for dia bi-monthly publication tok say di number of new cases in di last two weeks don reduce.

Bauchi (773) Niger (183) Katsina(120) and FCT (64)

"As at August 1, 2021 di total number of suspected cases na 31, 425 and 816 deaths reported from 22 States and di FCT since 2021 start".

Children between 5-14 years get 27%, males na 51% while females na 47%.

Nigeria goment chook mouth ontop dis cholera mata again on Monday August 9, 2021 wen Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire and oda stakeholders for di Ministry of Health beg Nigerians to always maintain good hygiene and stay for clean environment.

NCDC oga Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu tok say make pipo wash dia hands evritime, na di only way to defeat cholera, especially for dis rainy season, im add say Cholera na seasonal sickness and na di season bi dis, so make everybodi cari di message of personal hygiene enta villages and suburbs to enlighten pipo.

Wetin Be Cholera?

Cholera na bacterial disease wey dey cause diarrhea and dehydration, e dey spread through water and e dey kill fast if dem no treat am well.

Some of di symptoms na severe headache watery stooling and vomiting.

Pipo most at risk na:

• Pipo of all ages wey dey live for places with unsafe water

• Pipo wey dey live in areas with poor sanitation

To reduce di risk of cholera, NCDC advice say: