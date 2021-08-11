Beyoncé Harper's Bazaar interview: Five tins di music star tok about her family, goals and journey for di music industry

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BET Awards 2020

Ogbonge American singer recently open up inside interview with Harper's Bazaar Magazine.

For dia, she tok about all di tins she don learn for her career, family and next steps.

Di music artiste, actress and fashion business woman bin tok wetin inspire her to start her music career and give some little gist wey pipo fit neva know about am.

Dis year, Beyoncé break di record of di most awarded woman for di Grammys with 28 awards.

She also reveal say she go drop new music soon as her last album na for 2019, where she do di Lion King album wey include African stars.

Five interesting tins wey Beyoncé reveal for her latest interview

She dey build Hemp Farm

Beyoncé tell di magazine say she dey currently build hemp (marijuana) and honey farm afta she find di beta tins wey CBD dey do for bodi for her last tour.

She say "E help me for nights wey I dey restless and waka about because I no fit sleep". CBD or Cannabidiol na extract from cannabis wey pipo dey use for pain and anxiety.

She say na part of her self care routine wey she bin develop during quarantine.

Wia dis foto come from, Kevin Winter

Beyoncé get her first vocal injury at 13

She reveal for inside di interview say she bin get her first vocal injury at di age of 13 on top say she bin dey sing for too many hours for studio.

She say, "We bin just get our first record deal and I bin fear say I get nodules and my career don finish kpata kpata".

She tok say she focus on her career sotay pipo for her school bin no even know say she sabi sing on top say she no dey even tok too much.

Beyoncé write 'Bootylicious' because of fat-shaming

At di age of 19, pipo bin dey start to yab am on top say she bin add some weight.

She tok say no sample size bin dey size am and e bin make am fee insecure until di day wey she write di song.

Today, Bootylicious na word wey don find im way enta di Oxford English dictionary.

Beyoncé cari vex do Single Ladies video for Black and White

Beyoncé tok about how na for her 20's she learn how to say no.

She use di example of how one agency bin tell am say her fans bin no like to dey see for black and white pictures and if she do black and white, she no go sell.

Na im Queen B vex o! She come do her whole next project, wey be I Am…Sasha Fierce, for black and white including di music videos for "Single Ladies" and "If I Were a Boy".

She reveal say dat album na her biggest commercial success till today.

Why she separate her personal and professional life

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Beyoncé bin reveal several times say wetin she no want make pipo see, "my Virgo ass go make sure say you no see am".

She tok say di inspiration to keeping her private life away from di media come from stars like Prince and Nigerian born Sade Adu.