Kwaku Agyeman-Manu: Why Ghanaians dey ask Prez Akufo-Addo to sack Health Minister

Ghanaians intensify calls for Prez Akufo-Addo to sack of Health Minister over procurement breaches.

Dis be after allegations say Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu breach procurement laws for Ghana to procure some 300,000 overpriced Russian Sputnik V vaccines from middleman from UAE.

According to Mr Agyeman-Manu, he ignore de procurement process sake of de emergency situation of de COVID-19 pandemic den need for vaccines.

But Civic Society Organizations for Ghana no dey accept dis excuse to bypass de procurement procedures in de name of emergency.

Pressure group Occupy Ghana say e be wrong for de Health Minister to bypass parliamentary approval, cabinet approval, Public Procurement Authority approval or ratification, advice from de Attorney-General, all of which are required by law.

"It is on de basis of dis wey we dey demand for de Health Minister to resign from office" Occupy Ghana reveal in dema statement.

Dem add say, "if de Health Minister no resign of his own, dem dey call on de President to relieve him of en post."

What Prez Akufo-Addo talk about Health Minister?

Despite calls for en resignation or outright sacking, Health Minister proceed on two weeks leave in de heat of de calls for en sacking.

But Prez Akufo-Addo initial comments on de matter dey disappoint some Ghanaians who feel say he no take de matter serious.

"Minister of Health dey chop slaps from Ghanaians...Agyeman Manu suffer for de Health Ministry, he still dey suffer" he add in a jovial way while he dey address Chiefs for Bono Region yeste.

Background to Sputnik V procurement scandal

Ministry of Health for Ghana justify reasons why dem decide to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine for $19 instead of $10 wey be factory price.

Dem come forward explain de reason after reports emerge from Norwegian newspaper, VG say Ghana go buy vaccines from one Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum den another Norwegian who allegedly dey on wanted list of Police for money laundering.

But Ministry of Health say dema reason for buying de vaccine at $19 be sake of dem enter de market after attempts to secure products directly from Russia govment fail.

During parliament probe into dis matter, Health Minister reveal say he no pay monies yet to de UAE businessman, but de probe reveal say he pay monies already without going through procurement de processes.

Dis breach of de procurement process be what lead to calls for en resignation or outright sack by Prez Akufo-Addo.

