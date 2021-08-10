Okorocha: Why we no give Rochas chieftaincy title again - Oba Akinyemi of Iselu

Nigerian Senator Rochas Okorocha no go collect chieftaincy title wey one town bin promise am again.

On 1 July, 2021, Iselu Kingdom for Ogun State send notice to Okorocha, wey also be di immediate past Imo State governor, say dem wan appoint am with traditional title.

But now King Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi (Akaosu I), di Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, don write letter on Monday give di Senator to tell am say dem don withdraw di appointment and cancel im installation ceremony.

Di title for don make Okorocha di Otunba Asoludero of Iselu Kingdom, Yewa North Local Government Area for south-west of Nigeria.

Okorocha hail from anoda tribe and part of Nigeria - Eastern.

King Akinyemi, wey be first-class monarch for di state, say im decision na "in di interest of peace and harmony".

"Senator Sir, I must tok am here say my decision to withdraw di Chieftaincy Title we offer you no be because we hate you," di monarch bin also write put for di letter.

Di monarch no explain more on wetin e mean by "peace and harmony" when BBC Pidgin follow am tok on Tuesday.

Di ceremony for Okorocha installation bin dey planned for 19 September - wey mean say na 9 days before di ceremony date, King Akinyemi issue di withdrawal letter.

To dey honour pipo with chieftaincy titles na common practice across Nigeria - especially in honour of those wey don achieve success and contribute to communities.

Although most times, recipients dey always come from di same area as di joinbodi wey wan give di title.

Senator Okorocha wey lead Imo State for two terms as executive govnor (2011-2019), never give im response to di letter as at di time we publish dis tori.

Wetin fit cause cancellation/withdrawal of chieftaincy title?

Di answer no dey straightforward as e fit depend of different-different tins, but one man ogbonge Yoruba culture custodian give us di most common reason.

"For Yorubaland, di title wey dem use honour pesin, dem fit collect am back. If di pesin dey do anyhow, or e get bad behaviour," Ifayẹmi Elebuibon, bin tell BBC Pidgin.

Elebuibon na famous Ifa Priest wey don travel di world to lecture on Yoruba and African culture. For 2005, e follow for di pipo wey make UNESCO name one traditional shrine (Oshoggo Grove) for Osun State to become World heritage site.

Elebuibon say in some cases, di rule also extend to even pipo wey chieftaincy title or monarch na dia right. And say dis na why anyone wey get title of honour must kontinue to watch dia behaviour.